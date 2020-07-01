All apartments in Avondale
Last updated February 5 2020 at 9:18 PM

11950 West Berkeley Road

11950 West Berkley Road · No Longer Available
Location

11950 West Berkley Road, Avondale, AZ 85392

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This is a fantastic corner lot home, plenty of room for the whole family and more! BIG! with a wonderfully large back yard and huge pool! Located Near Avondale Rd and McDowell Rd! Large kitchen to living room and a family room on the second floor allows families to function with plenty of space. Downstairs den (currently a studio) allows for a perfect work environment. This home is move in ready!

Call Shannon@ (480) 568-2666 or 480-349-3823 email Shannon@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11950 West Berkeley Road have any available units?
11950 West Berkeley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 11950 West Berkeley Road currently offering any rent specials?
11950 West Berkeley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11950 West Berkeley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11950 West Berkeley Road is pet friendly.
Does 11950 West Berkeley Road offer parking?
No, 11950 West Berkeley Road does not offer parking.
Does 11950 West Berkeley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11950 West Berkeley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11950 West Berkeley Road have a pool?
Yes, 11950 West Berkeley Road has a pool.
Does 11950 West Berkeley Road have accessible units?
No, 11950 West Berkeley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11950 West Berkeley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11950 West Berkeley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11950 West Berkeley Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11950 West Berkeley Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
