All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 11926 W JEFFERSON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
11926 W JEFFERSON Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11926 W JEFFERSON Street

11926 West Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Coldwater Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11926 West Jefferson Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful rental! 3 bedroom 2bath with Great room and Open kitchen! New Carpet just installed - Great backyard with covered patio and grass!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11926 W JEFFERSON Street have any available units?
11926 W JEFFERSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11926 W JEFFERSON Street have?
Some of 11926 W JEFFERSON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11926 W JEFFERSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
11926 W JEFFERSON Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11926 W JEFFERSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 11926 W JEFFERSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11926 W JEFFERSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 11926 W JEFFERSON Street does offer parking.
Does 11926 W JEFFERSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11926 W JEFFERSON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11926 W JEFFERSON Street have a pool?
No, 11926 W JEFFERSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 11926 W JEFFERSON Street have accessible units?
No, 11926 W JEFFERSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11926 W JEFFERSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11926 W JEFFERSON Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College