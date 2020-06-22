Rent Calculator
Avondale, AZ
11926 W JEFFERSON Street
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11926 W JEFFERSON Street
11926 West Jefferson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
11926 West Jefferson Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful rental! 3 bedroom 2bath with Great room and Open kitchen! New Carpet just installed - Great backyard with covered patio and grass!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11926 W JEFFERSON Street have any available units?
11926 W JEFFERSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Avondale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Avondale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11926 W JEFFERSON Street have?
Some of 11926 W JEFFERSON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11926 W JEFFERSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
11926 W JEFFERSON Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11926 W JEFFERSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 11926 W JEFFERSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Avondale
.
Does 11926 W JEFFERSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 11926 W JEFFERSON Street does offer parking.
Does 11926 W JEFFERSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11926 W JEFFERSON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11926 W JEFFERSON Street have a pool?
No, 11926 W JEFFERSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 11926 W JEFFERSON Street have accessible units?
No, 11926 W JEFFERSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11926 W JEFFERSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11926 W JEFFERSON Street has units with dishwashers.
