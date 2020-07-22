All apartments in Avondale
Avondale, AZ
11851 West Roanoke Avenue
Last updated March 21 2020 at 12:17 AM

11851 West Roanoke Avenue

11851 West Roanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11851 West Roanoke Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.5% monthly city tax. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11851 West Roanoke Avenue have any available units?
11851 West Roanoke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 11851 West Roanoke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11851 West Roanoke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11851 West Roanoke Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11851 West Roanoke Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11851 West Roanoke Avenue offer parking?
No, 11851 West Roanoke Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11851 West Roanoke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11851 West Roanoke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11851 West Roanoke Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11851 West Roanoke Avenue has a pool.
Does 11851 West Roanoke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11851 West Roanoke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11851 West Roanoke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11851 West Roanoke Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11851 West Roanoke Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11851 West Roanoke Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
