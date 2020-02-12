All apartments in Avondale
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:58 AM

11848 West Roanoke Avenue

11848 West Roanoke Avenue · (480) 568-2666
Location

11848 West Roanoke Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great value in neighborhood that is close to lakes, shopping, major sports venues including NASCAR, NFL, MFB spring training, and NHL facilities! Located Near Avondale Blvd and Thomas Rd!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11848 West Roanoke Avenue have any available units?
11848 West Roanoke Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 11848 West Roanoke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11848 West Roanoke Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11848 West Roanoke Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11848 West Roanoke Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11848 West Roanoke Avenue offer parking?
No, 11848 West Roanoke Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11848 West Roanoke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11848 West Roanoke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11848 West Roanoke Avenue have a pool?
No, 11848 West Roanoke Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11848 West Roanoke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11848 West Roanoke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11848 West Roanoke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11848 West Roanoke Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11848 West Roanoke Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11848 West Roanoke Avenue has units with air conditioning.
