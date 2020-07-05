Beautiful home in a great area! Very well taken care of. 4 bed plus a den and 2 bath. 2 living rooms, plenty of space and a split floor plan. Great location, close to the I-10 and the 101. Come look at this home today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11836 W WINDSOR Avenue have any available units?
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
What amenities does 11836 W WINDSOR Avenue have?
Some of 11836 W WINDSOR Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11836 W WINDSOR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11836 W WINDSOR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.