Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit

Single Level Beautiful home that has Great room concept!! Three Spacious Bedrooms PLUS DEN. BRAND new carpet in Bedrooms. Tile in Entry way, Kitchen and both Baths. Wood Floors in Living room, Den, and Halls. Covered Patio, fire pit and grassy back and front yards. BRAND NEW HVAC installed to be energy efficient. Great location with easy access to I-10 and Loop 101.