Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:26 AM

11622 West Sage Drive

11622 West Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11622 West Sage Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two-story 3 Bed/2Bath Home in Avondale; Downstairs Master with NEW CARPET; Double Sinks in Bathroom; Walk-In Closet; Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room with Fireplace; Granite Countertops in Kitchen with Black Appliances; 2 Bedrooms Upstairs with Small Loft Area; Laundry in Garage; W/D Included; Available NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11622 West Sage Drive have any available units?
11622 West Sage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11622 West Sage Drive have?
Some of 11622 West Sage Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11622 West Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11622 West Sage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11622 West Sage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11622 West Sage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11622 West Sage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11622 West Sage Drive offers parking.
Does 11622 West Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11622 West Sage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11622 West Sage Drive have a pool?
No, 11622 West Sage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11622 West Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 11622 West Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11622 West Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11622 West Sage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
