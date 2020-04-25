11622 West Sage Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets fireplace carpet

Two-story 3 Bed/2Bath Home in Avondale; Downstairs Master with NEW CARPET; Double Sinks in Bathroom; Walk-In Closet; Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room with Fireplace; Granite Countertops in Kitchen with Black Appliances; 2 Bedrooms Upstairs with Small Loft Area; Laundry in Garage; W/D Included; Available NOW!!!