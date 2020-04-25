All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 11610 W Monroe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
11610 W Monroe St
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

11610 W Monroe St

11610 West Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Coldwater Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11610 West Monroe Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Coldwater Springs - Great 4 bedroom on a large lot with no neighbors or buildings behind you. Great location near the I-10 and 101. Bedrooms located upstairs with a large loft area.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2328506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11610 W Monroe St have any available units?
11610 W Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 11610 W Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
11610 W Monroe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11610 W Monroe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11610 W Monroe St is pet friendly.
Does 11610 W Monroe St offer parking?
No, 11610 W Monroe St does not offer parking.
Does 11610 W Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11610 W Monroe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11610 W Monroe St have a pool?
No, 11610 W Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 11610 W Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 11610 W Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 11610 W Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11610 W Monroe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11610 W Monroe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11610 W Monroe St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College