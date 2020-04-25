11610 West Monroe Street, Avondale, AZ 85323 Coldwater Springs
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Coldwater Springs - Great 4 bedroom on a large lot with no neighbors or buildings behind you. Great location near the I-10 and 101. Bedrooms located upstairs with a large loft area.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2328506)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11610 W Monroe St have any available units?
11610 W Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 11610 W Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
11610 W Monroe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11610 W Monroe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11610 W Monroe St is pet friendly.
Does 11610 W Monroe St offer parking?
No, 11610 W Monroe St does not offer parking.
Does 11610 W Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11610 W Monroe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11610 W Monroe St have a pool?
No, 11610 W Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 11610 W Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 11610 W Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 11610 W Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11610 W Monroe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11610 W Monroe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11610 W Monroe St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)