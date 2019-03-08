Rent Calculator
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
11606 W Sage Dr
Last updated July 4 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11606 W Sage Dr
11606 West Sage Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11606 West Sage Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floor-plan, window coverings, vaulted ceilings, garden tub in master, separate standing shower, dual vanity sinks and walk in closet!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11606 W Sage Dr have any available units?
11606 W Sage Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Avondale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Avondale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11606 W Sage Dr have?
Some of 11606 W Sage Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11606 W Sage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11606 W Sage Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11606 W Sage Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11606 W Sage Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11606 W Sage Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11606 W Sage Dr offers parking.
Does 11606 W Sage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11606 W Sage Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11606 W Sage Dr have a pool?
No, 11606 W Sage Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11606 W Sage Dr have accessible units?
No, 11606 W Sage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11606 W Sage Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11606 W Sage Dr has units with dishwashers.
