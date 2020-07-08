All apartments in Avondale
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

11585 W. MADISON ST.

11585 West Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

11585 West Madison Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 4 BED 2 BATH HOME IN COLD WATER SPRINGS, CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT EXCEPT MASTER. 9 FOOT CEILINGS, COVERED PATIO, DOUBLE SINKS IN MASTER, FORMAL AND GREAT ROOM.

(RLNE5290959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11585 W. MADISON ST. have any available units?
11585 W. MADISON ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 11585 W. MADISON ST. currently offering any rent specials?
11585 W. MADISON ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11585 W. MADISON ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11585 W. MADISON ST. is pet friendly.
Does 11585 W. MADISON ST. offer parking?
No, 11585 W. MADISON ST. does not offer parking.
Does 11585 W. MADISON ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11585 W. MADISON ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11585 W. MADISON ST. have a pool?
No, 11585 W. MADISON ST. does not have a pool.
Does 11585 W. MADISON ST. have accessible units?
No, 11585 W. MADISON ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 11585 W. MADISON ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11585 W. MADISON ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11585 W. MADISON ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11585 W. MADISON ST. does not have units with air conditioning.

