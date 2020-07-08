Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 11585 W. MADISON ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
11585 W. MADISON ST.
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11585 W. MADISON ST.
11585 West Madison Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Coldwater Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
11585 West Madison Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 4 BED 2 BATH HOME IN COLD WATER SPRINGS, CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT EXCEPT MASTER. 9 FOOT CEILINGS, COVERED PATIO, DOUBLE SINKS IN MASTER, FORMAL AND GREAT ROOM.
(RLNE5290959)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11585 W. MADISON ST. have any available units?
11585 W. MADISON ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Avondale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Avondale Rent Report
.
Is 11585 W. MADISON ST. currently offering any rent specials?
11585 W. MADISON ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11585 W. MADISON ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11585 W. MADISON ST. is pet friendly.
Does 11585 W. MADISON ST. offer parking?
No, 11585 W. MADISON ST. does not offer parking.
Does 11585 W. MADISON ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11585 W. MADISON ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11585 W. MADISON ST. have a pool?
No, 11585 W. MADISON ST. does not have a pool.
Does 11585 W. MADISON ST. have accessible units?
No, 11585 W. MADISON ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 11585 W. MADISON ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11585 W. MADISON ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11585 W. MADISON ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11585 W. MADISON ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392
Similar Pages
Avondale 1 Bedrooms
Avondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with Parking
Avondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
New River, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores
Apartments Near Colleges
Estrella Mountain Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College