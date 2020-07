Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

This Avondale gem has a wide-open floor plan with large kitchen island overlooking family room with tons of natural light. Kitchen has smooth top range, tons of cabinets and large walk-in pantry. Tile and carpet flooring and neutral paint throughout. Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. Master bath has dual sinks and huge closet. Large backyard with oversize covered patio, low care landscape and beautiful flagstone extended patio area! Close to all commerce! Call today!