11445 W Cambridge Avenue
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

11445 W Cambridge Avenue

11445 West Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11445 West Cambridge Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Appliances Included Upgrades Available
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,505 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approve

(RLNE5350627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11445 W Cambridge Avenue have any available units?
11445 W Cambridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 11445 W Cambridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11445 W Cambridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11445 W Cambridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11445 W Cambridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11445 W Cambridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 11445 W Cambridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11445 W Cambridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11445 W Cambridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11445 W Cambridge Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11445 W Cambridge Avenue has a pool.
Does 11445 W Cambridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11445 W Cambridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11445 W Cambridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11445 W Cambridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11445 W Cambridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11445 W Cambridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

