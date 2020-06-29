All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 11402 West Locust Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
11402 West Locust Lane
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:36 AM

11402 West Locust Lane

11402 West Locust Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11402 West Locust Lane, Avondale, AZ 85323
Durango Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.50% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11402 West Locust Lane have any available units?
11402 West Locust Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 11402 West Locust Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11402 West Locust Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11402 West Locust Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11402 West Locust Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11402 West Locust Lane offer parking?
No, 11402 West Locust Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11402 West Locust Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11402 West Locust Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11402 West Locust Lane have a pool?
No, 11402 West Locust Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11402 West Locust Lane have accessible units?
No, 11402 West Locust Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11402 West Locust Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11402 West Locust Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11402 West Locust Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11402 West Locust Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College