All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 11387 W Pima St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
11387 W Pima St
Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:34 PM

11387 W Pima St

11387 West Pima Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11387 West Pima Street, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BD 2.5 BATH HOME OFFERS OPEN SPACIOUS FLOORPPLAN, FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET AND BLINDS THROUGHOUT, CEILING FANS, COVERED PATIO GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING, LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT/BACK LANDSCAPING THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11387 W Pima St have any available units?
11387 W Pima St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11387 W Pima St have?
Some of 11387 W Pima St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11387 W Pima St currently offering any rent specials?
11387 W Pima St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11387 W Pima St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11387 W Pima St is pet friendly.
Does 11387 W Pima St offer parking?
Yes, 11387 W Pima St offers parking.
Does 11387 W Pima St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11387 W Pima St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11387 W Pima St have a pool?
No, 11387 W Pima St does not have a pool.
Does 11387 W Pima St have accessible units?
No, 11387 W Pima St does not have accessible units.
Does 11387 W Pima St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11387 W Pima St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College