11387 W Pima St

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BD 2.5 BATH HOME OFFERS OPEN SPACIOUS FLOORPPLAN, FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET AND BLINDS THROUGHOUT, CEILING FANS, COVERED PATIO GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING, LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT/BACK LANDSCAPING THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE.