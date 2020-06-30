All apartments in Avondale
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:35 AM

11320 W PRIMROSE Drive

11320 West Primrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11320 West Primrose Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous spacious home move-in ready!! This perfect 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom family home has high ceilings, gorgeous kitchen and a recently remodeled Pool and backyard!! Located in beautiful, well established Avondale neighborhood!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

