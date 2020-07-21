Rent Calculator
11301 W Orange Blossom Ln
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM
11301 W Orange Blossom Ln
11301 W Orange Blossom Ln
No Longer Available
Location
11301 W Orange Blossom Ln, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3353066)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11301 W Orange Blossom Ln have any available units?
11301 W Orange Blossom Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Avondale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Avondale Rent Report
.
Is 11301 W Orange Blossom Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11301 W Orange Blossom Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 W Orange Blossom Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11301 W Orange Blossom Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Avondale
.
Does 11301 W Orange Blossom Ln offer parking?
No, 11301 W Orange Blossom Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11301 W Orange Blossom Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11301 W Orange Blossom Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 W Orange Blossom Ln have a pool?
No, 11301 W Orange Blossom Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11301 W Orange Blossom Ln have accessible units?
No, 11301 W Orange Blossom Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 W Orange Blossom Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11301 W Orange Blossom Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11301 W Orange Blossom Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 11301 W Orange Blossom Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
