Avondale, AZ
11185 West Coronado Road
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:50 PM

11185 West Coronado Road

11185 West Coronado Road · No Longer Available
Location

11185 West Coronado Road, Avondale, AZ 85392

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is a must see! Located Near Avondale Rd and McDowell! Open and spacious floor plan with great room and kitchen/dining area. Master suite is split with full bath. 3 secondary bedrooms share a full hall bath. Dining area with doors to the patio. Large covered patio as well as a large patio area of cement perfect for entertaining or play. This won't last long.

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email JANNA@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11185 West Coronado Road have any available units?
11185 West Coronado Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 11185 West Coronado Road currently offering any rent specials?
11185 West Coronado Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11185 West Coronado Road pet-friendly?
No, 11185 West Coronado Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11185 West Coronado Road offer parking?
No, 11185 West Coronado Road does not offer parking.
Does 11185 West Coronado Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11185 West Coronado Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11185 West Coronado Road have a pool?
No, 11185 West Coronado Road does not have a pool.
Does 11185 West Coronado Road have accessible units?
No, 11185 West Coronado Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11185 West Coronado Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11185 West Coronado Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11185 West Coronado Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11185 West Coronado Road has units with air conditioning.
