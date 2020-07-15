11185 West Coronado Road

Amenities
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is a must see! Located Near Avondale Rd and McDowell! Open and spacious floor plan with great room and kitchen/dining area. Master suite is split with full bath. 3 secondary bedrooms share a full hall bath. Dining area with doors to the patio. Large covered patio as well as a large patio area of cement perfect for entertaining or play. This won't last long.
To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email JANNA@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com
BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.