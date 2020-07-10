11162 W Mountain View Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4a7a4d0060 ---- Lovely Durango Park home with warm custom paint a ALL new wood look planking separate living & dining room with great natural light. Kitchen includes white fridge, stove & dishwasher. Spacious living area with warm neutral paint & lovely accent wall! Spacious master suite with walk in closet with lots of built in shelving and private master bath. Two additional guest bedrooms and a full size guest bath. Indoor laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Attached two car garage. Block fenced back yard with. Home friendly 2 pets max with add\'l $450 deposit per pet. Sorry No Section 8 $50 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults 18 and older. Base rent doesn\'t include monthly admin fee which covers taxes Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove