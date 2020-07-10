All apartments in Avondale
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

11162 W Mountain View Dr

11162 West Mountain View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11162 West Mountain View Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323
Durango Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4a7a4d0060 ---- Lovely Durango Park home with warm custom paint a ALL new wood look planking separate living & dining room with great natural light. Kitchen includes white fridge, stove & dishwasher. Spacious living area with warm neutral paint & lovely accent wall! Spacious master suite with walk in closet with lots of built in shelving and private master bath. Two additional guest bedrooms and a full size guest bath. Indoor laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Attached two car garage. Block fenced back yard with. Home friendly 2 pets max with add\'l $450 deposit per pet. Sorry No Section 8 $50 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults 18 and older. Base rent doesn\'t include monthly admin fee which covers taxes Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11162 W Mountain View Dr have any available units?
11162 W Mountain View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11162 W Mountain View Dr have?
Some of 11162 W Mountain View Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11162 W Mountain View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11162 W Mountain View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11162 W Mountain View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11162 W Mountain View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11162 W Mountain View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11162 W Mountain View Dr offers parking.
Does 11162 W Mountain View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11162 W Mountain View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11162 W Mountain View Dr have a pool?
No, 11162 W Mountain View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11162 W Mountain View Dr have accessible units?
No, 11162 W Mountain View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11162 W Mountain View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11162 W Mountain View Dr has units with dishwashers.

