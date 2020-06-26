All apartments in Avondale
11134 W ASHLAND Way
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

11134 W ASHLAND Way

11134 West Ashland Way · No Longer Available
Location

11134 West Ashland Way, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Lease good through 1/31/20 ONLY!''Fully Furnished'' Gorgeous 4 bedroom home with 3.5 baths boasting 2 Master Bedrooms, one up & one down! Great LR/Bonus Room and Great Room. Grand Kitchen with Brushed SS refrigerator, Double Ovens, Dishwasher & Built in Microwave. Granite C-Tops,island & Breakfast Bar complete this ''dream kitchen!'' Great Room allows plenty of light with gas fireplace & soaring ceilings. New Washer & Dryer. Downstairs Master has french doors to pool/spa, grassy area with swings and citrus tree. Covered patio & 3-car garage! Call today! Available ONLY..till 1/31/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11134 W ASHLAND Way have any available units?
11134 W ASHLAND Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11134 W ASHLAND Way have?
Some of 11134 W ASHLAND Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11134 W ASHLAND Way currently offering any rent specials?
11134 W ASHLAND Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11134 W ASHLAND Way pet-friendly?
No, 11134 W ASHLAND Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11134 W ASHLAND Way offer parking?
Yes, 11134 W ASHLAND Way offers parking.
Does 11134 W ASHLAND Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11134 W ASHLAND Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11134 W ASHLAND Way have a pool?
Yes, 11134 W ASHLAND Way has a pool.
Does 11134 W ASHLAND Way have accessible units?
No, 11134 W ASHLAND Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11134 W ASHLAND Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11134 W ASHLAND Way has units with dishwashers.
