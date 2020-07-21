11004 West Almeria Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

wow! cute, clean and cozy single level avondale 3/2 home with vaulted ceilings, tile floors, like new carpeting, premium corner lot, split master with enclosed bathroom, 2 car garage, private patio, huge backyard with fruit trees, rv gate side access, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.