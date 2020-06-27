11003 West Laurelwood Lane, Avondale, AZ 85392 Garden Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME IN GARDEN LAKES SUBDIVISION. SPACIOUS 3 BEDS, 2BATHS, DEN. VAULTED CEILING, TILE AND WOOD FLOORING. GREAT VIEW FROM THE BACKYARD. CLOSE TO I-1O, LOOP-101..AND MANY MORE. SEE IT TODAY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane have any available units?
11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane have?
Some of 11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.