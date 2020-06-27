All apartments in Avondale
11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:14 AM

11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane

11003 West Laurelwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11003 West Laurelwood Lane, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME IN GARDEN LAKES SUBDIVISION. SPACIOUS 3 BEDS, 2BATHS, DEN. VAULTED CEILING, TILE AND WOOD FLOORING. GREAT VIEW FROM THE BACKYARD. CLOSE TO I-1O, LOOP-101..AND MANY MORE. SEE IT TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane have any available units?
11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane have?
Some of 11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane offers parking.
Does 11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane have a pool?
No, 11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane have accessible units?
No, 11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11003 W LAURELWOOD Lane has units with dishwashers.
