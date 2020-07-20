10933 W CITRUS GROVE Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy what this gorgeous property has to offer! Enchanting interior includes sunken living room, formal dining room, 4 bed, 2 bath, family room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and custom paint finishes. Gourmet kitchen offers SS appliances, island w/ breakfast bar, corian countertops, pantry, tile back-splash and breakfast room with bay windows. Cozy master bedroom is complete w/ full bath, dual sinks, separate tub, glass shower, walk-in closet and private exit to ensure privacy. Spacious backyard has covered patio, citrus tree, grassy area & refreshing pool.This home features a 3 car garage and desert front yard. Pool service and front yard landscaping maintenance included in rent.