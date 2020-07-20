All apartments in Avondale
Avondale, AZ
10933 W CITRUS GROVE Way
10933 W CITRUS GROVE Way

10933 W Citrus Grove · No Longer Available
Location

10933 W Citrus Grove, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy what this gorgeous property has to offer! Enchanting interior includes sunken living room, formal dining room, 4 bed, 2 bath, family room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and custom paint finishes. Gourmet kitchen offers SS appliances, island w/ breakfast bar, corian countertops, pantry, tile back-splash and breakfast room with bay windows. Cozy master bedroom is complete w/ full bath, dual sinks, separate tub, glass shower, walk-in closet and private exit to ensure privacy. Spacious backyard has covered patio, citrus tree, grassy area & refreshing pool.This home features a 3 car garage and desert front yard. Pool service and front yard landscaping maintenance included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10933 W CITRUS GROVE Way have any available units?
10933 W CITRUS GROVE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10933 W CITRUS GROVE Way have?
Some of 10933 W CITRUS GROVE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10933 W CITRUS GROVE Way currently offering any rent specials?
10933 W CITRUS GROVE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10933 W CITRUS GROVE Way pet-friendly?
No, 10933 W CITRUS GROVE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 10933 W CITRUS GROVE Way offer parking?
Yes, 10933 W CITRUS GROVE Way offers parking.
Does 10933 W CITRUS GROVE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10933 W CITRUS GROVE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10933 W CITRUS GROVE Way have a pool?
Yes, 10933 W CITRUS GROVE Way has a pool.
Does 10933 W CITRUS GROVE Way have accessible units?
No, 10933 W CITRUS GROVE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10933 W CITRUS GROVE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10933 W CITRUS GROVE Way has units with dishwashers.
