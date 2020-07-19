All apartments in Avondale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10929 West Cottonwood Lane

10929 West Cottonwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10929 West Cottonwood Lane, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available SOON!!!! Beautiful single-story, 4 bedroom, & 2 baths in Avondale.

Large gravel front landscaping, living room, patio, & kitchen. Master Suite includes full master bath with separate shower and tub, double sinks and walk-in closet. Two car garage. This beautiful community Is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 PETS UNDER 60 LBS)

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10929 West Cottonwood Lane have any available units?
10929 West Cottonwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10929 West Cottonwood Lane have?
Some of 10929 West Cottonwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10929 West Cottonwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10929 West Cottonwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10929 West Cottonwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10929 West Cottonwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10929 West Cottonwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10929 West Cottonwood Lane offers parking.
Does 10929 West Cottonwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10929 West Cottonwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10929 West Cottonwood Lane have a pool?
No, 10929 West Cottonwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10929 West Cottonwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 10929 West Cottonwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10929 West Cottonwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10929 West Cottonwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
