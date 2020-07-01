10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This gorgeous family home is situated on a cul-de-sac lot bordering a greenbelt & has wonderful curb appeal. No neighbors directly behind with a view of the greenbelt and mature trees- You'll love the dramatic vaulted ceilings, cozy eat-in kitchen and open floor plan. This home also features ceiling fans t/o, ceramic tile flooring and 2' wood blinds.. Owner /agent - NO BREED RESTRICTIONS Easy freeway access and close to shopping food and movies. Grass is currently in sad condition as old tenant turned sprinklers off - working on getting it greened back up - so the grass pic in good condition is previous - just to show what it looks like when filled in.