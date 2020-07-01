All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:15 PM

10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue

10806 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10806 West Virginia Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Upland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This gorgeous family home is situated on a cul-de-sac lot bordering a greenbelt & has wonderful curb appeal. No neighbors directly behind with a view of the greenbelt and mature trees- You'll love the dramatic vaulted ceilings, cozy eat-in kitchen and open floor plan. This home also features ceiling fans t/o, ceramic tile flooring and 2' wood blinds.. Owner /agent - NO BREED RESTRICTIONS Easy freeway access and close to shopping food and movies. Grass is currently in sad condition as old tenant turned sprinklers off - working on getting it greened back up - so the grass pic in good condition is previous - just to show what it looks like when filled in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue have any available units?
10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue have?
Some of 10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10806 W VIRGINIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College