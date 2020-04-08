10764 West Davis Lane, Avondale, AZ 85323 Sanctuary
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MONTHLY RENT $1470 INCLUDES RENTAL TAX/FEES...VERY SPECIOUS 4 BEDROOMS...2 BATH AND 3 CAR GARAGE HOME...VERY NICE SIZE BACK YARD...CLOSE TO SCHOOLS...SHOPPING AND FREEWAYS $200 Non-Refundable Due at Lease Signing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10764 W DAVIS Lane have any available units?
10764 W DAVIS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10764 W DAVIS Lane have?
Some of 10764 W DAVIS Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10764 W DAVIS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10764 W DAVIS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.