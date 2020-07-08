10617 La Reata Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392 Los Arbolitos Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Home. NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT NEW FLOORING IN FAMILY ROOM & UPSTAIRS Huge Great Room and Breakfast Nook with a Butler Pantry Shuttered windows and upstairs balcony Master Bedroom has double walk in closets and garden tub with walk in shower
Excellent Location and Great School District Close to Shopping
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10617 W. La Reata Avenue have any available units?
10617 W. La Reata Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10617 W. La Reata Avenue have?
Some of 10617 W. La Reata Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10617 W. La Reata Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10617 W. La Reata Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.