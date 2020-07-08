All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 10617 W. La Reata Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
10617 W. La Reata Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

10617 W. La Reata Avenue

10617 La Reata Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10617 La Reata Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Los Arbolitos Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Home.
NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT
NEW FLOORING IN FAMILY ROOM & UPSTAIRS
Huge Great Room and Breakfast Nook with a Butler Pantry
Shuttered windows and upstairs balcony
Master Bedroom has double walk in closets and garden tub with walk in shower

Excellent Location and Great School District
Close to Shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10617 W. La Reata Avenue have any available units?
10617 W. La Reata Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10617 W. La Reata Avenue have?
Some of 10617 W. La Reata Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10617 W. La Reata Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10617 W. La Reata Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10617 W. La Reata Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10617 W. La Reata Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 10617 W. La Reata Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10617 W. La Reata Avenue offers parking.
Does 10617 W. La Reata Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10617 W. La Reata Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10617 W. La Reata Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10617 W. La Reata Avenue has a pool.
Does 10617 W. La Reata Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10617 W. La Reata Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10617 W. La Reata Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10617 W. La Reata Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College