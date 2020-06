Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This home is clean and ready for move in. This home features a formal living area with tile, family room features built in entertainment center and hardwood flooring, the kitchen offers custom tile and eat-in kitchen area. The large master bedroom features a separate shower and tub and large walk in closet. Please come and preview this property and submit your application. Applicant to verify schools.