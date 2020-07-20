All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 42301 N LONG COVE Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
42301 N LONG COVE Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

42301 N LONG COVE Way

42301 North Long Cove Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

42301 North Long Cove Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Gorgeous mountain, desert and city light views from this beautiful home set high up in the prestigious gated Anthem Country Club. Very spacious 2 bedroom (two masters) plus den (with built-in bookcases), 2.5 bath home with over 2,700 square feet. Granite kitchen counters w/tile backsplash, stainless appliances, built-in GE monogram refrigerator, RO water filtration system, BRAND NEW WASHER & DRYER, ceiling fans, fireplace, covered patio, garage storage, laundry sink & storage, 3-car garage! Custom upgraded paint. Access to beautiful Anthem Country Club, golf, pools, heated spa, steam room, dry sauna and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42301 N LONG COVE Way have any available units?
42301 N LONG COVE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 42301 N LONG COVE Way have?
Some of 42301 N LONG COVE Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42301 N LONG COVE Way currently offering any rent specials?
42301 N LONG COVE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42301 N LONG COVE Way pet-friendly?
No, 42301 N LONG COVE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 42301 N LONG COVE Way offer parking?
Yes, 42301 N LONG COVE Way offers parking.
Does 42301 N LONG COVE Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42301 N LONG COVE Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42301 N LONG COVE Way have a pool?
Yes, 42301 N LONG COVE Way has a pool.
Does 42301 N LONG COVE Way have accessible units?
No, 42301 N LONG COVE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 42301 N LONG COVE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42301 N LONG COVE Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 42301 N LONG COVE Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 42301 N LONG COVE Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem 3 BedroomsAnthem Apartments with Garages
Anthem Apartments with PoolsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College