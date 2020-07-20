42301 N LONG COVE Way

Amenities
Gorgeous mountain, desert and city light views from this beautiful home set high up in the prestigious gated Anthem Country Club. Very spacious 2 bedroom (two masters) plus den (with built-in bookcases), 2.5 bath home with over 2,700 square feet. Granite kitchen counters w/tile backsplash, stainless appliances, built-in GE monogram refrigerator, RO water filtration system, BRAND NEW WASHER & DRYER, ceiling fans, fireplace, covered patio, garage storage, laundry sink & storage, 3-car garage! Custom upgraded paint. Access to beautiful Anthem Country Club, golf, pools, heated spa, steam room, dry sauna and tennis courts.