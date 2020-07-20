42301 N LONG COVE Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

Gorgeous mountain, desert and city light views from this beautiful home set high up in the prestigious gated Anthem Country Club. Very spacious 2 bedroom (two masters) plus den (with built-in bookcases), 2.5 bath home with over 2,700 square feet. Granite kitchen counters w/tile backsplash, stainless appliances, built-in GE monogram refrigerator, RO water filtration system, BRAND NEW WASHER & DRYER, ceiling fans, fireplace, covered patio, garage storage, laundry sink & storage, 3-car garage! Custom upgraded paint. Access to beautiful Anthem Country Club, golf, pools, heated spa, steam room, dry sauna and tennis courts.