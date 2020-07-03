All apartments in Anthem
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:21 PM

41113 N Sutter Lane

41113 North Sutter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

41113 North Sutter Lane, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Reunion model with 3-car garage on private lot. Comes with new tile, new paint, new window coverings, and new carpet in bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41113 N Sutter Lane have any available units?
41113 N Sutter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 41113 N Sutter Lane have?
Some of 41113 N Sutter Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41113 N Sutter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
41113 N Sutter Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41113 N Sutter Lane pet-friendly?
No, 41113 N Sutter Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 41113 N Sutter Lane offer parking?
Yes, 41113 N Sutter Lane offers parking.
Does 41113 N Sutter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41113 N Sutter Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41113 N Sutter Lane have a pool?
No, 41113 N Sutter Lane does not have a pool.
Does 41113 N Sutter Lane have accessible units?
No, 41113 N Sutter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 41113 N Sutter Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41113 N Sutter Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 41113 N Sutter Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 41113 N Sutter Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

