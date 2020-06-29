All apartments in Anthem
40821 N Capra Way

40821 North Capra Way · No Longer Available
Location

40821 North Capra Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wow!! Nice 4 bedroom 2-story home with pool and 3-car garage, in the Heritage subdivision, for only $2,000 p/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40821 N Capra Way have any available units?
40821 N Capra Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 40821 N Capra Way have?
Some of 40821 N Capra Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40821 N Capra Way currently offering any rent specials?
40821 N Capra Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40821 N Capra Way pet-friendly?
No, 40821 N Capra Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 40821 N Capra Way offer parking?
Yes, 40821 N Capra Way offers parking.
Does 40821 N Capra Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40821 N Capra Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40821 N Capra Way have a pool?
Yes, 40821 N Capra Way has a pool.
Does 40821 N Capra Way have accessible units?
No, 40821 N Capra Way does not have accessible units.
Does 40821 N Capra Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40821 N Capra Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 40821 N Capra Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 40821 N Capra Way does not have units with air conditioning.
