All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 40539 N ACADIA Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
40539 N ACADIA Court
Last updated July 20 2020 at 1:12 AM

40539 N ACADIA Court

40539 North Acadia Court · (602) 315-7225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

40539 North Acadia Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
Charming and immaculately kept home in prime Anthem Parkside location is available 7/17! Walking distance to schools and Anthem Community Park. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers an open living space, vaulted ceilings, new carpet, new interior/exterior paint, and new water heater. The large kitchen features new stainless steel Kenmore appliances, solid surface corian countertops, island, breakfast nook, pantry, and plenty of cabinet space. Open, spacious and low maintenance backyard with newly extended paved patio overlooks natural desert common area and nearby mountain views. Located minutes from shopping, schools, community pools, parks, and all of the amenities Anthem has to offer.* Dogs OK upon owner approval, Sorry No Cats or Smoking** Renter required to carry Renters Insurance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40539 N ACADIA Court have any available units?
40539 N ACADIA Court has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40539 N ACADIA Court have?
Some of 40539 N ACADIA Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40539 N ACADIA Court currently offering any rent specials?
40539 N ACADIA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40539 N ACADIA Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 40539 N ACADIA Court is pet friendly.
Does 40539 N ACADIA Court offer parking?
Yes, 40539 N ACADIA Court offers parking.
Does 40539 N ACADIA Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40539 N ACADIA Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40539 N ACADIA Court have a pool?
Yes, 40539 N ACADIA Court has a pool.
Does 40539 N ACADIA Court have accessible units?
No, 40539 N ACADIA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 40539 N ACADIA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40539 N ACADIA Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 40539 N ACADIA Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 40539 N ACADIA Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 40539 N ACADIA Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem 2 Bedroom Apartments
Anthem 3 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem Apartments with Garages
Anthem Apartments with PoolsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity