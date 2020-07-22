40539 N ACADIA Court

Amenities

Charming and immaculately kept home in prime Anthem Parkside location is available 7/17! Walking distance to schools and Anthem Community Park. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers an open living space, vaulted ceilings, new carpet, new interior/exterior paint, and new water heater. The large kitchen features new stainless steel Kenmore appliances, solid surface corian countertops, island, breakfast nook, pantry, and plenty of cabinet space. Open, spacious and low maintenance backyard with newly extended paved patio overlooks natural desert common area and nearby mountain views. Located minutes from shopping, schools, community pools, parks, and all of the amenities Anthem has to offer.* Dogs OK upon owner approval, Sorry No Cats or Smoking** Renter required to carry Renters Insurance