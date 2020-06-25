All apartments in Anthem
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

40238 N FAITH Lane

40238 North Faith Lane · No Longer Available
Location

40238 North Faith Lane, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Come enjoy all the amenities Anthem Parkside has to offer! Water park, Olympic sized heated pool, skate park, workout facility, tennis courts, basketball courts, rock climbing wall, award winning playgrounds with splash pads and more! You will be walking distance to Anthem Elementary and Boulder Creek High School. This open floor plan home offers 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room. It has all tile and wood flooring, granite counter tops, a pantry, a 2 and half car garage and a private large back yard. Pets allowed upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40238 N FAITH Lane have any available units?
40238 N FAITH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 40238 N FAITH Lane have?
Some of 40238 N FAITH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40238 N FAITH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
40238 N FAITH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40238 N FAITH Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 40238 N FAITH Lane is pet friendly.
Does 40238 N FAITH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 40238 N FAITH Lane offers parking.
Does 40238 N FAITH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40238 N FAITH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40238 N FAITH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 40238 N FAITH Lane has a pool.
Does 40238 N FAITH Lane have accessible units?
No, 40238 N FAITH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 40238 N FAITH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40238 N FAITH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 40238 N FAITH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 40238 N FAITH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
