40238 N FAITH Lane

Come enjoy all the amenities Anthem Parkside has to offer! Water park, Olympic sized heated pool, skate park, workout facility, tennis courts, basketball courts, rock climbing wall, award winning playgrounds with splash pads and more! You will be walking distance to Anthem Elementary and Boulder Creek High School. This open floor plan home offers 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room. It has all tile and wood flooring, granite counter tops, a pantry, a 2 and half car garage and a private large back yard. Pets allowed upon approval.