Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Big spacious home on a wash/view lot. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths with a living, dining and family room. Large eat in kitchen. Tile floors through out the living area with carpet in the bedroom areas. Recently painted inside and out. Recently installed new appliances and granite counter tops. Carpet was replaced recently. Finally the home features a 3 car garage with storage cabinets in the garage.