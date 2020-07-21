All apartments in Anthem
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

39930 N THUNDER HILLS Lane

39930 North Thunder Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Location

39930 North Thunder Hills Lane, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Well maintained Amore model on corner lot. Comes with washer, dryer, refrigerator, lots of tile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39930 N THUNDER HILLS Lane have any available units?
39930 N THUNDER HILLS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 39930 N THUNDER HILLS Lane have?
Some of 39930 N THUNDER HILLS Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39930 N THUNDER HILLS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
39930 N THUNDER HILLS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39930 N THUNDER HILLS Lane pet-friendly?
No, 39930 N THUNDER HILLS Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 39930 N THUNDER HILLS Lane offer parking?
Yes, 39930 N THUNDER HILLS Lane offers parking.
Does 39930 N THUNDER HILLS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39930 N THUNDER HILLS Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39930 N THUNDER HILLS Lane have a pool?
No, 39930 N THUNDER HILLS Lane does not have a pool.
Does 39930 N THUNDER HILLS Lane have accessible units?
No, 39930 N THUNDER HILLS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 39930 N THUNDER HILLS Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39930 N THUNDER HILLS Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 39930 N THUNDER HILLS Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 39930 N THUNDER HILLS Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
