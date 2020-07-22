39524 North Hillerman Way, Anthem, AZ 85086 Anthem
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
CLEAN 4 BEDROOM HOME FOR LEASE. 2 FULL BATHS, FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN ISLAND, PANTRY, VERY NICE!! COMMUNITY POOL, PARKS, LAKES ETC. TENANTCAN BUY A MEMBERSHIP CARD FOR FAMILY FOR SMALL ONE TIME FEE. LISTER WRITES LEASE, CALL IF I CAN HELP
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 39524 N HILLERMAN Way have any available units?
39524 N HILLERMAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 39524 N HILLERMAN Way have?
Some of 39524 N HILLERMAN Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39524 N HILLERMAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
39524 N HILLERMAN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.