39524 N Harbour Town Wy

Amenities

pet friendly fire pit

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

3 Bed 2 Bath ANTHEM AZ, Super Nice Call or TEXT RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: ANTHEM PARKSIDE HORIZON



VOTED BEST MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY IN AMERICA! Featuring sweeping mountain vistas, golf, hiking and other recreational opportunities; Anthem, a Del Webb community, has been described as one of the best places to live in Arizona by Phoenix Magazine and the best place to raise a family by Parenting Magazine in November of 2003. Priced right, this cozy home includes custom painted walls, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, and a charming backyard with a fire pit, grass and a serene fountain.



Cross Streets: I-17 TEN MINUTES NORTH OF LOOP 101. Directions: EXIT DAISY MOUNTAIN DR EAST TO MERIDIAN DR SOUTH EATS TO N. HARBOUR TOWN WAY TO HOUSE ON THE WEST SIDE.



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE5697278)