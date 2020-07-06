All apartments in Anthem
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

39524 N Harbour Town Wy

39524 North Harbour Town Way · No Longer Available
Location

39524 North Harbour Town Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

pet friendly
fire pit
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
3 Bed 2 Bath ANTHEM AZ, Super Nice Call or TEXT RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: ANTHEM PARKSIDE HORIZON

VOTED BEST MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY IN AMERICA! Featuring sweeping mountain vistas, golf, hiking and other recreational opportunities; Anthem, a Del Webb community, has been described as one of the best places to live in Arizona by Phoenix Magazine and the best place to raise a family by Parenting Magazine in November of 2003. Priced right, this cozy home includes custom painted walls, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, and a charming backyard with a fire pit, grass and a serene fountain.

Cross Streets: I-17 TEN MINUTES NORTH OF LOOP 101. Directions: EXIT DAISY MOUNTAIN DR EAST TO MERIDIAN DR SOUTH EATS TO N. HARBOUR TOWN WAY TO HOUSE ON THE WEST SIDE.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE5697278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39524 N Harbour Town Wy have any available units?
39524 N Harbour Town Wy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
Is 39524 N Harbour Town Wy currently offering any rent specials?
39524 N Harbour Town Wy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39524 N Harbour Town Wy pet-friendly?
Yes, 39524 N Harbour Town Wy is pet friendly.
Does 39524 N Harbour Town Wy offer parking?
No, 39524 N Harbour Town Wy does not offer parking.
Does 39524 N Harbour Town Wy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39524 N Harbour Town Wy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39524 N Harbour Town Wy have a pool?
No, 39524 N Harbour Town Wy does not have a pool.
Does 39524 N Harbour Town Wy have accessible units?
No, 39524 N Harbour Town Wy does not have accessible units.
Does 39524 N Harbour Town Wy have units with dishwashers?
No, 39524 N Harbour Town Wy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39524 N Harbour Town Wy have units with air conditioning?
No, 39524 N Harbour Town Wy does not have units with air conditioning.

