Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking

Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Anthem. Kitchen open to family room, with eating area, Formal living and dining room. jack and jill bathroom. Carpeted bedrooms and formal living space, tile throughout. Cozy backyard with covered patio and grass. Owner provides landscape care for front yard. Owner will consider 1 dog (20 lbs or less). Tenant to pay Community Center transfer fee $75 if privileges desired.