All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 3760 West Whitman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
3760 West Whitman Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:18 PM

3760 West Whitman Drive

3760 West Whitman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3760 West Whitman Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
4 Bd 2 Ba house 2 Car garage, 3 blocks from anthem park with community pool and much more

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3760-w-whitman-dr-anthem-az-85086-usa/0f46591d-c13a-417a-9e00-937b287025ba

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5160268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3760 West Whitman Drive have any available units?
3760 West Whitman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3760 West Whitman Drive have?
Some of 3760 West Whitman Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3760 West Whitman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3760 West Whitman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3760 West Whitman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3760 West Whitman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 3760 West Whitman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3760 West Whitman Drive offers parking.
Does 3760 West Whitman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3760 West Whitman Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3760 West Whitman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3760 West Whitman Drive has a pool.
Does 3760 West Whitman Drive have accessible units?
No, 3760 West Whitman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3760 West Whitman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3760 West Whitman Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3760 West Whitman Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3760 West Whitman Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem Apartments with BalconyAnthem Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anthem Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College