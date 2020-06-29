Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 3760 West Whitman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
3760 West Whitman Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:18 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3760 West Whitman Drive
3760 West Whitman Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3760 West Whitman Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
4 Bd 2 Ba house 2 Car garage, 3 blocks from anthem park with community pool and much more
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3760-w-whitman-dr-anthem-az-85086-usa/0f46591d-c13a-417a-9e00-937b287025ba
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5160268)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3760 West Whitman Drive have any available units?
3760 West Whitman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anthem, AZ
.
What amenities does 3760 West Whitman Drive have?
Some of 3760 West Whitman Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3760 West Whitman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3760 West Whitman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3760 West Whitman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3760 West Whitman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anthem
.
Does 3760 West Whitman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3760 West Whitman Drive offers parking.
Does 3760 West Whitman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3760 West Whitman Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3760 West Whitman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3760 West Whitman Drive has a pool.
Does 3760 West Whitman Drive have accessible units?
No, 3760 West Whitman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3760 West Whitman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3760 West Whitman Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3760 West Whitman Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3760 West Whitman Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086
Similar Pages
Anthem 1 Bedrooms
Anthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem Apartments with Balcony
Anthem Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anthem Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
New River, AZ
Gold Canyon, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College