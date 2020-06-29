All apartments in Anthem
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:49 PM

3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court

3738 Blue Eagle Court · No Longer Available
Location

3738 Blue Eagle Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nicely upgraded Holiday model for $1700 p/month. Rental comes with washer/dryer and refrigerator. No cats or big dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court have any available units?
3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court have?
Some of 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court currently offering any rent specials?
3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court is pet friendly.
Does 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court offer parking?
Yes, 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court offers parking.
Does 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court have a pool?
No, 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court does not have a pool.
Does 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court have accessible units?
No, 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court does not have units with air conditioning.
