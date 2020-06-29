Rent Calculator
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:49 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court
3738 Blue Eagle Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
3738 Blue Eagle Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nicely upgraded Holiday model for $1700 p/month. Rental comes with washer/dryer and refrigerator. No cats or big dogs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court have any available units?
3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anthem, AZ
.
What amenities does 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court have?
Some of 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court currently offering any rent specials?
3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court is pet friendly.
Does 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court offer parking?
Yes, 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court offers parking.
Does 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court have a pool?
No, 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court does not have a pool.
Does 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court have accessible units?
No, 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3738 W BLUE EAGLE Court does not have units with air conditioning.
