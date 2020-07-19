All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 3735 W DESERT CREEK Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
3735 W DESERT CREEK Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3735 W DESERT CREEK Court

3735 West Desert Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3735 West Desert Creek Lane, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
VIEWS AND CUL DE SAC LOT...Featuring upscale granite slab counters [& full backsplash], elegant raised paneled cabinetry, sleek stainless appliances (including gas stove), double basin sink, expansive center island, oversized/ diagonally set tile, custom built-ins [in bright/ airy family room- just off wide open kitchen], neutral two-toned paint scheme/ window blinds/ ceiling fans throughout, baths fitted w/ dbl. sinks & plenty of xtra storage, Master suite boasting soaking tub & generous closet space, incredible front & back yards offering privacy, awesome mountain views, colorful new/ mature plants & trees, bright green grass w/ curbing, extended patio, pavers. Use of the Community Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3735 W DESERT CREEK Court have any available units?
3735 W DESERT CREEK Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3735 W DESERT CREEK Court have?
Some of 3735 W DESERT CREEK Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3735 W DESERT CREEK Court currently offering any rent specials?
3735 W DESERT CREEK Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3735 W DESERT CREEK Court pet-friendly?
No, 3735 W DESERT CREEK Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 3735 W DESERT CREEK Court offer parking?
No, 3735 W DESERT CREEK Court does not offer parking.
Does 3735 W DESERT CREEK Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3735 W DESERT CREEK Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3735 W DESERT CREEK Court have a pool?
No, 3735 W DESERT CREEK Court does not have a pool.
Does 3735 W DESERT CREEK Court have accessible units?
No, 3735 W DESERT CREEK Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3735 W DESERT CREEK Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3735 W DESERT CREEK Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3735 W DESERT CREEK Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3735 W DESERT CREEK Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem 3 BedroomsAnthem Apartments with Garages
Anthem Apartments with PoolsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College