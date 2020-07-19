3735 W DESERT CREEK Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

VIEWS AND CUL DE SAC LOT...Featuring upscale granite slab counters [& full backsplash], elegant raised paneled cabinetry, sleek stainless appliances (including gas stove), double basin sink, expansive center island, oversized/ diagonally set tile, custom built-ins [in bright/ airy family room- just off wide open kitchen], neutral two-toned paint scheme/ window blinds/ ceiling fans throughout, baths fitted w/ dbl. sinks & plenty of xtra storage, Master suite boasting soaking tub & generous closet space, incredible front & back yards offering privacy, awesome mountain views, colorful new/ mature plants & trees, bright green grass w/ curbing, extended patio, pavers. Use of the Community Center