Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
3623 W DENALI Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 7:19 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3623 W DENALI Drive
3623 West Denali Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3623 West Denali Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the perfect opportunity for your clients. 3 bedroom rental, very well maintained, neutral colors, 2.5 car garage, for only $1500 p/month. Carpets will be cleaned.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3623 W DENALI Drive have any available units?
3623 W DENALI Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anthem, AZ
.
What amenities does 3623 W DENALI Drive have?
Some of 3623 W DENALI Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3623 W DENALI Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3623 W DENALI Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 W DENALI Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3623 W DENALI Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anthem
.
Does 3623 W DENALI Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3623 W DENALI Drive offers parking.
Does 3623 W DENALI Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 W DENALI Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 W DENALI Drive have a pool?
No, 3623 W DENALI Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3623 W DENALI Drive have accessible units?
No, 3623 W DENALI Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 W DENALI Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3623 W DENALI Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3623 W DENALI Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3623 W DENALI Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
