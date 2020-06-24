All apartments in Anthem
Last updated February 13 2020 at 7:19 AM

3623 W DENALI Drive

3623 West Denali Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3623 West Denali Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the perfect opportunity for your clients. 3 bedroom rental, very well maintained, neutral colors, 2.5 car garage, for only $1500 p/month. Carpets will be cleaned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 W DENALI Drive have any available units?
3623 W DENALI Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3623 W DENALI Drive have?
Some of 3623 W DENALI Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 W DENALI Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3623 W DENALI Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 W DENALI Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3623 W DENALI Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 3623 W DENALI Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3623 W DENALI Drive offers parking.
Does 3623 W DENALI Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 W DENALI Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 W DENALI Drive have a pool?
No, 3623 W DENALI Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3623 W DENALI Drive have accessible units?
No, 3623 W DENALI Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 W DENALI Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3623 W DENALI Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3623 W DENALI Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3623 W DENALI Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
