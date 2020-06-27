Rent Calculator
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
3545 W Warren Lane
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:07 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3545 W Warren Lane
3545 West Warren Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3545 West Warren Lane, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wow!! Well maintained Triumph model for only $1400 per month. Rentals comes with stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Nice location close to schools, parks, and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3545 W Warren Lane have any available units?
3545 W Warren Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anthem, AZ
.
What amenities does 3545 W Warren Lane have?
Some of 3545 W Warren Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3545 W Warren Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3545 W Warren Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 W Warren Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3545 W Warren Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anthem
.
Does 3545 W Warren Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3545 W Warren Lane offers parking.
Does 3545 W Warren Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 W Warren Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 W Warren Lane have a pool?
No, 3545 W Warren Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3545 W Warren Lane have accessible units?
No, 3545 W Warren Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 W Warren Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3545 W Warren Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3545 W Warren Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3545 W Warren Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
