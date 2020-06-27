All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 3545 W Warren Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
3545 W Warren Lane
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:07 PM

3545 W Warren Lane

3545 West Warren Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3545 West Warren Lane, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wow!! Well maintained Triumph model for only $1400 per month. Rentals comes with stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Nice location close to schools, parks, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3545 W Warren Lane have any available units?
3545 W Warren Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3545 W Warren Lane have?
Some of 3545 W Warren Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3545 W Warren Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3545 W Warren Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 W Warren Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3545 W Warren Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 3545 W Warren Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3545 W Warren Lane offers parking.
Does 3545 W Warren Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 W Warren Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 W Warren Lane have a pool?
No, 3545 W Warren Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3545 W Warren Lane have accessible units?
No, 3545 W Warren Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 W Warren Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3545 W Warren Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3545 W Warren Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3545 W Warren Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem Apartments with BalconyAnthem Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anthem Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College