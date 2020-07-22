Rent Calculator
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
2847 W WALDEN Way
Last updated March 23 2020 at 6:56 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2847 W WALDEN Way
2847 West Walden Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Anthem
Apartments with Garages
3 Bedroom Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
Apartments with Pools
Location
2847 West Walden Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2847 W WALDEN Way have any available units?
2847 W WALDEN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anthem, AZ
.
What amenities does 2847 W WALDEN Way have?
Some of 2847 W WALDEN Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2847 W WALDEN Way currently offering any rent specials?
2847 W WALDEN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2847 W WALDEN Way pet-friendly?
No, 2847 W WALDEN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anthem
.
Does 2847 W WALDEN Way offer parking?
No, 2847 W WALDEN Way does not offer parking.
Does 2847 W WALDEN Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2847 W WALDEN Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2847 W WALDEN Way have a pool?
No, 2847 W WALDEN Way does not have a pool.
Does 2847 W WALDEN Way have accessible units?
No, 2847 W WALDEN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2847 W WALDEN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2847 W WALDEN Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2847 W WALDEN Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2847 W WALDEN Way does not have units with air conditioning.
