2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive

Former model home featuring 2 bedrooms and built in library (could be 3rd) in main house. Casita-Guest house has full bathroom, closet, plus built-in cabinets and 2 wine coolers. Swimming Pool with waterfall.Formal dining. Formal living room. Eat in kitchen, breakfast bar. Family room with fireplace and french door exit to covered patio. European kitchen. Separate laundry room with cabinets. All appliances. Master bedroom had Jacuzzi tub, separate shower with tumble rock. Great walk in closet with shelving. Custom paint, new carpet. Wood floors. Surround sound entire house including guest house. Gated. Private Country Club. Wash lot. Mountain views. On the only paver street in Anthem. Fast possession.