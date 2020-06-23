All apartments in Anthem
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive

2610 West Pumpkin Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2610 West Pumpkin Ridge Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Former model home featuring 2 bedrooms and built in library (could be 3rd) in main house. Casita-Guest house has full bathroom, closet, plus built-in cabinets and 2 wine coolers. Swimming Pool with waterfall.Formal dining. Formal living room. Eat in kitchen, breakfast bar. Family room with fireplace and french door exit to covered patio. European kitchen. Separate laundry room with cabinets. All appliances. Master bedroom had Jacuzzi tub, separate shower with tumble rock. Great walk in closet with shelving. Custom paint, new carpet. Wood floors. Surround sound entire house including guest house. Gated. Private Country Club. Wash lot. Mountain views. On the only paver street in Anthem. Fast possession.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive have any available units?
2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive have?
Some of 2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive does offer parking.
Does 2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2610 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
