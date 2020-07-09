Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 2603 W BISBEE Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
2603 W BISBEE Way
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2603 W BISBEE Way
2603 West Bisbee Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2603 West Bisbee Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH 2 CARGARAGE. KITCHEN ISLAND, OAK CABINETS,FAMILY ROOM, NEW BLINDS, NEW CARPET!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2603 W BISBEE Way have any available units?
2603 W BISBEE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anthem, AZ
.
What amenities does 2603 W BISBEE Way have?
Some of 2603 W BISBEE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2603 W BISBEE Way currently offering any rent specials?
2603 W BISBEE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 W BISBEE Way pet-friendly?
No, 2603 W BISBEE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anthem
.
Does 2603 W BISBEE Way offer parking?
Yes, 2603 W BISBEE Way offers parking.
Does 2603 W BISBEE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 W BISBEE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 W BISBEE Way have a pool?
No, 2603 W BISBEE Way does not have a pool.
Does 2603 W BISBEE Way have accessible units?
No, 2603 W BISBEE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 W BISBEE Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2603 W BISBEE Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 W BISBEE Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2603 W BISBEE Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086
Similar Pages
Anthem 1 Bedrooms
Anthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem Apartments with Balcony
Anthem Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anthem Dog Friendly Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
New River, AZ
Gold Canyon, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College