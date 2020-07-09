All apartments in Anthem
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

2603 W BISBEE Way

2603 West Bisbee Way · No Longer Available
Location

2603 West Bisbee Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH 2 CARGARAGE. KITCHEN ISLAND, OAK CABINETS,FAMILY ROOM, NEW BLINDS, NEW CARPET!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 W BISBEE Way have any available units?
2603 W BISBEE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 2603 W BISBEE Way have?
Some of 2603 W BISBEE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 W BISBEE Way currently offering any rent specials?
2603 W BISBEE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 W BISBEE Way pet-friendly?
No, 2603 W BISBEE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 2603 W BISBEE Way offer parking?
Yes, 2603 W BISBEE Way offers parking.
Does 2603 W BISBEE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 W BISBEE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 W BISBEE Way have a pool?
No, 2603 W BISBEE Way does not have a pool.
Does 2603 W BISBEE Way have accessible units?
No, 2603 W BISBEE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 W BISBEE Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2603 W BISBEE Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 W BISBEE Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2603 W BISBEE Way does not have units with air conditioning.

