2557 West Kit Carson Trail, Anthem, AZ 85086 Anthem
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with den and great room with fireplace! Kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar and pantry. Master bedroom has ensuite with walk in closet! Home features neutral carpet and tile throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2557 W KIT CARSON Trail have any available units?
2557 W KIT CARSON Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 2557 W KIT CARSON Trail have?
Some of 2557 W KIT CARSON Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2557 W KIT CARSON Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2557 W KIT CARSON Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.