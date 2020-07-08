2557 W KIT CARSON Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with den and great room with fireplace! Kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar and pantry. Master bedroom has ensuite with walk in closet! Home features neutral carpet and tile throughout.