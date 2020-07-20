Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive
2421 W Turtle Hill Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2421 W Turtle Hill Dr, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained Lexington model with awesome back yard available for July 2nd move in. Rental comes with all appliances, including washer and dryer, ceiling fans, nice paint and tile.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive have any available units?
2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anthem, AZ
.
What amenities does 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive have?
Some of 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anthem
.
Does 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive offers parking.
Does 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive have a pool?
No, 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086
Similar Pages
Anthem 1 Bedrooms
Anthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem 3 Bedrooms
Anthem Apartments with Garages
Anthem Apartments with Pools
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
Carefree, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Gold Canyon, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College