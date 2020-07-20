All apartments in Anthem
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive

2421 W Turtle Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2421 W Turtle Hill Dr, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Well maintained Lexington model with awesome back yard available for July 2nd move in. Rental comes with all appliances, including washer and dryer, ceiling fans, nice paint and tile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive have any available units?
2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive have?
Some of 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive offers parking.
Does 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive have a pool?
No, 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2421 W TURTLE HILL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
