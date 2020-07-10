All apartments in Anthem
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2419 W WARREN Drive

2419 W Warren Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2419 W Warren Dr, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Nice Reunion model for only $1500 p/m. Nice tile in all the right places. Kitchen with all appliances & RO system. Low maintenance backyard. LANDLORD WILL ONLY ACCEPT SMALL DOGS UNDER 30LBS, NO CATS PERMITTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 W WARREN Drive have any available units?
2419 W WARREN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 2419 W WARREN Drive have?
Some of 2419 W WARREN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 W WARREN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2419 W WARREN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 W WARREN Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2419 W WARREN Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2419 W WARREN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2419 W WARREN Drive offers parking.
Does 2419 W WARREN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 W WARREN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 W WARREN Drive have a pool?
No, 2419 W WARREN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2419 W WARREN Drive have accessible units?
No, 2419 W WARREN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 W WARREN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2419 W WARREN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2419 W WARREN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2419 W WARREN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

