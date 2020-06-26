2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

RARE- This gorgeous GATED GOLF COURSE LOT home is now avail to lease! Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bath newly painted home for lease ON the Golf Course in Anthem Country Club. Comes FULLY furnished & has private jacuzzi tub with golf course & mountain views.