Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive

2410 West Muirfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2410 West Muirfield Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
RARE- This gorgeous GATED GOLF COURSE LOT home is now avail to lease! Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bath newly painted home for lease ON the Golf Course in Anthem Country Club. Comes FULLY furnished & has private jacuzzi tub with golf course & mountain views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive have any available units?
2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive have?
Some of 2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive offer parking?
No, 2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive have a pool?
No, 2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive have accessible units?
No, 2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2410 W MUIRFIELD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
