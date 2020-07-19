All apartments in Anthem
2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail
2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail

2402 W Lewis and Clark Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2402 W Lewis and Clark Trl, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained Amore model on corner lot. Rental comes with washer, dryer, refrigerator, ceiling fans, plantation shutters, and backyard with artificial turf. 3rd bedroom was converted to a den/office with double doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail have any available units?
2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail have?
Some of 2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail offers parking.
Does 2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail have a pool?
No, 2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail have accessible units?
No, 2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2402 W LEWIS AND CLARK Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
